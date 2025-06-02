Anapa Residents Decry Government Inaction Over Black Sea Oil Spill as Temperatures Rise

Residents of a popular resort town in southern Russia have accused authorities of failing to clean up a toxic oil spill nearly six months after a major spill in the Black Sea, warning that summer heat could worsen the environmental disaster.

In a video message published on Sunday, around 100 residents of Anapa, a town in the Krasnodar region, criticized the slow government response to the December 2024 sinking of two Russian tankers that spilled heavy fuel oil into the sea.

“Pumping of fuel oil from sunken tankers has not yet begun,” they said. “Any sane person should understand that the leak will increase with the onset of heat.”

The tankers, which were caught in a storm on Dec. 15, were reportedly carrying around 9,200 metric tons of fuel oil known as mazut. Authorities estimate that roughly half of the cargo spilled into the sea, contaminating beaches across the region.

Since the incident, over 164,000 metric tons of polluted sand have been removed and nearly 550 kilometers of coastline cleaned. But officials say that the installation of three watertight barriers to prevent further leakage from the sunken vessels will not begin until October.