Far East Court Acquits Human Rights Activist of ‘Discrediting’ Army Charges

A court in Russia’s Far East republic of Buryatia acquitted a prominent human rights activist of charges of “discrediting” the military, the independent news outlet People of Baikal reported Thursday.

“This is an absolutely unexpected victory,” activist Nadezhda Nizovkina was quoted as saying. “Being acquitted of charges of discrediting the army is rare not only in Buryatia but anywhere in Russia.”

Law enforcement authorities pressed charges against Nizovkina after she broadcasted a livestream from the central square of Buryatia’s capital Ulan-Ude in October.

According to Nizovkina, the charges were linked to her mentioning the death of anti-Kremlin activist Ildar Dadin, who was killed fighting for Ukraine earlier this year.