Killed Anti-Kremlin Activist Dadin Buried in Kyiv ‘Without Permission,’ Widow Claims

The widow of anti-Kremlin activist Ildar Dadin, who was killed fighting for Ukraine last month, accused the Freedom of Russia Legion of burying her late husband without her permission and suggested that members of the pro-Kyiv paramilitary group may have covered up the cause of his death.

Dadin had fought alongside the Ukrainian armed forces as a member of the Freedom of Russia Legion, which is made up of Russian nationals who took up arms against the Russian army after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Dadin’s relatives confirmed his death in early October. His body was buried in Kyiv on Thursday, according to photographs and a video published by Freedom of Russia Legion spokesman Alexei Baranovsky.

“Ildar didn’t accidentally find himself armed in Ukraine defending the Ukrainian people. His entire life was an uncompromising struggle with Putin’s inhumane system that’s destroying Russia and its neighbors,” one soldier said at Dadin’s funeral.