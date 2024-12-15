Russia Takes Villages in Key Areas of East Ukraine Front – Defense Ministry

Russia on Sunday said its forces had captured villages in two key frontline areas of eastern Ukraine as they advance towards the supply hub of Pokrovsk and the industrial town of Kurakhove.
The defense ministry said in a daily briefing that troops had "liberated" the village of Vesely Gai south of Kurakhove and the village of Pushkine south of Pokrovsk, both in the Donetsk region.
Russia has been grinding forward for months in the Donetsk region and its troops have recently accelerated their advance.
They captured more Ukrainian territory in November than in any month since March 2022, according to AFP analysis of data from the US Institute for the Study of War.
Ukraine's Khortytsia group of troops on Sunday reported ongoing "exhausting clashes" on the outskirts of Kurakhove and in the town itself, as well as further north in the heavily battered hilltop town of Chasiv Yar.
"The situation is complex and changing. Our troops are currently taking measures to improve the tactical situation," the group of troops said on Telegram.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.