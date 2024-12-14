Ukraine Says It Struck Russian Oil Terminal

Ukraine said on Saturday it had attacked an oil terminal in the western Russian region of Oryol overnight, sparking a fire.
The governor of Oryol said on Telegram that fuel had caught fire at "a facility" in the region after a "massive drone attack".
The Ukrainian chief of staff said Kyiv's forces had attacked a major oil depot in Stalnoy Kon, about 165 kilometers into Russian territory.
"It's one of the largest oil terminals in the suburbs of Oryol city" and is part of a "military industrial complex" that supplies the Russian army, the chief of staff said.
Russian media showed images, purportedly of the attack, showing clouds of smoke billowing up into the night sky from a fire.
Oryol regional governor Andrey Klychkov said on Telegram on Saturday that Russian anti-air defenses had shot down Ukrainian drones during the attack and the fire had been brought under control at 5:00 am (0200 GMT) although it had not yet been extinguished.
He said there had been no casualties.
Ukraine regularly attacks military and energy infrastructure in Russia, sometimes deep into its neighbor's territory, in response to Russian attacks on its own infrastructure.
