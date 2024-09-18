Russian Advance in Kursk Region ‘Stopped,’ Ukrainian Official Says

Russia's counteroffensive to retake Ukrainian-held territory in the southwestern Kursk region has been "stopped," a spokesman from Ukraine's military administration in the region told AFP Wednesday.

Earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry said it had retaken several villages from Ukraine in the Kursk region. Kyiv has thus far held on to large swathes of Russian territory since launching its surprise incursion in early August.

"They tried to attack from the flanks, but they were stopped there," spokesman Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky told AFP. "The situation was stabilized and today everything is under control, they were not successful."

However, Dmytrashkivsky admitted that Russian forces had seen "some minor success" with their counteroffensive. "The Russians entered one of the settlements. They started fighting for another settlement, but that was it."

He also said there were "several thousand" Russian civilians in areas occupied by Ukrainian troops. "In some settlements, there are more than 100 people, more than 200, more than 500."

In late August, Russian authorities said around 20,000 people remained in areas of the Kursk region held by Ukrainian forces. Overall, more than 150,000 people living in communities near the border have been forced to evacuate their homes