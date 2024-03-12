Pro-Kyiv Militias Attack Russian Border Regions

Russia said Tuesday that it had repelled a series of brazen cross-border raids by pro-Ukrainian militias who burst into its territory and claimed to seize control of a village.

Groups of pro-Kyiv volunteer fighters, made up of Russians who oppose the Kremlin, said earlier that they had broken into the Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine. Moscow said it had responded with rockets and "flame-throwing."

"The village of Tyotkino, Kursk region, is completely under the control of Russian liberation forces," the Freedom of Russia legion, a militia that claims to be made up of Russian citizens fighting on behalf of Ukraine, said in a post on Telegram.

It published a video purporting to show a handful of Russian troops fleeing across a snowy field.

Moscow denied that the fighters had made ground, and later said it had repelled all incursions from its territory.

"Through the self-sacrificing actions of Russian servicemen, all attacks by Ukrainian terrorist formations have been repelled," its Defense Ministry said.

A spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, Andriy Yusov, said the fighters were not acting under orders from Kyiv.

But he said the attacks showed "the Kremlin is once again not in control of the situation in Russia."