Officials Disclose Russian Troop Deaths 1 Month After Cross-Border Incursion

At least 14 Russian troops were killed during a cross-border raid by anti-Kremlin units made up of Russian nationals this month, regional authorities have revealed nearly a month after the incident.

Two anti-Kremlin militias fighting on the side of Ukraine staged raids into southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region on June 1. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have repelled attacks by what it called “Ukrainian terrorist formations” without disclosing its own casualty numbers.

Mikhail Vedernikov, governor of the Pskov region in northwestern Russia, said Wednesday that at least 14 local soldiers deployed to Belgorod were killed in the raids.

“They died at the start of the month in a sabotage and reconnaissance group attack on the Belgorod region,” Vedernikov said in a video address.

“Funerals were held last week and this week. Unfortunately, these aren’t the last vigils as we currently know of 14 killed [soldiers] in those days,” he added.