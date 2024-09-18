Russian Father of 29 Signs Military Contract to Fight in Ukraine, Local Official Says

A 57-year-old father to 29 biological and adopted children signed a military contract to fight in Ukraine, a local official said Tuesday, as regional authorities across Russia double efforts to recruit soldiers for the war.
Vakhid Valiyev, who is from the republic of Bashkortostan, said the decision to enlist “was not easy for his large family, but he made it out of a sense of patriotism and civic duty,” according to Anna Karabanova, who heads the Blagoveshchensk district.
“Two of our sons are serving in the special military operation. I have no right not to help,” Karabanova quoted the man as saying, using the Kremlin’s preferred term for the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
While details of Valiyev’s military service were not disclosed, Karabanova praised his family as “exemplary” for their participation in local community projects.
His decision to enlist comes amid Russia’s efforts to boost recruitment, with regions offering increased military contract payments. Bashkortostan offers a one-time sign-on bonus of 505,000 rubles ($5,500) to soldiers, in addition to federal government payments.
Bashkortostan has the highest confirmed military death toll in Ukraine, with 2,705 soldiers from the region reported killed, according to data from BBC Russia and Mediazona.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.