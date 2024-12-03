U.S. Charges Russian Woman Over FSB Contacts – Reports

The United States has charged a Russian woman who engaged with anti-war opposition activists over false statements about her ties with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), a U.S.-based non-profit of pro-democracy Russians said Monday.

New York resident Nomma Zarubina last month was accused of concealing her 2020 recruitment by an FSB agent under the code name “Alyssa,” according to the Russian America for Democracy in Russia (RADR).

“[Zarubina] aimed to build a network of U.S. contacts among journalists, military personnel, think tank researchers and Russia experts to influence their perspectives,” RADR said.

Zarubina, 34, faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of making false statements to law enforcement agencies, according to U.S.-based lawyer Igor Slabykh. He underscored that Zarubina is not accused of espionage or acting as a foreign agent. The United States has not commented on the case against Zarubina.

RADR said Zarubina’s case highlights that since 2016 she was mentored by Elena Branson, a dual Russian-American citizen charged in March 2022 with acting illegally as a Russian agent in the U.S..

RADR said Zarubina has engaged with its community organizers across various cities, attended discussion panels hosted by U.S. think tanks and posed for photos with notable Russian opposition figures since 2023.