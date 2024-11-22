Russia Returns 46 Displaced Kursk Residents From Ukraine, Human Rights Official Says

Nearly 50 civilians forcibly taken into Ukraine in recent months have returned to Russia following negotiations with Kyiv, presidential human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said Friday.
Moskalkova previously accused Ukrainian troops of forcibly relocating over 1,000 residents from the Kursk region since their incursion in August, which displaced over 152,000 people.
She shared videos of the returnees, including 12 children, but did not specify where in Russia they would be resettled.
More than 30,000 displaced residents from Russian border regions and annexed Ukrainian territories are currently being housed in 960 temporary shelters across Russia.
Moskalkova credited the International Committee of the Red Cross and Belarus for aiding negotiations and highlighted support from Russian government agencies and special services in facilitating the return.
