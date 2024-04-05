Russian Warplanes Reportedly Destroyed in Overnight Drone Attacks

Updated with reports of destroyed Russian planes, injured investigators.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday that it downed 53 Ukrainian drones, most of which targeted the southern Rostov region, where sources in Ukraine's security services claim to have destroyed several Russian warplanes.

"During the night and on the morning of April 5, the Kyiv regime tried to commit several terrorist attacks with aerial drones," the Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on the messaging app Telegram.

It said 44 of the drones were downed or intercepted over the Rostov region, while the remaining drones were destroyed in the regions of Krasnodar, Kursk, Belgorod and Saratov.

Unverified videos shared on social media showed what was said to be drones attacking the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region. In one of the videos, a large fireball could be seen bursting into the night sky.