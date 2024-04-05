Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Warplanes Reportedly Destroyed in Overnight Drone Attacks

Updated:
The aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Kursk region. Roman Starovoit / Telegram

Updated with reports of destroyed Russian planes, injured investigators.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday that it downed 53 Ukrainian drones, most of which targeted the southern Rostov region, where sources in Ukraine's security services claim to have destroyed several Russian warplanes.

"During the night and on the morning of April 5, the Kyiv regime tried to commit several terrorist attacks with aerial drones," the Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on the messaging app Telegram.

It said 44 of the drones were downed or intercepted over the Rostov region, while the remaining drones were destroyed in the regions of Krasnodar, Kursk, Belgorod and Saratov. 

Unverified videos shared on social media showed what was said to be drones attacking the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region. In one of the videos, a large fireball could be seen bursting into the night sky.

Anonymous Ukrainian security service sources later told news outlets that six Russian planes had been destroyed at the airfield, while eight others had been badly damaged.

Russia uses tactical bombers like the Su-24 and Su-24M based in Morozovsk to fire guided bombs at Ukrainian territory, a source was cited as saying by Reuters.

Authorities in the Rostov region initially said only that an electrical substation had been damaged in the overnight strikes. But regional governor Vasily Golubev later on Friday said eight people who were “investigating the site of a drone crash” were injured outside the Morozovsk air base.

Meanwhile, in western Russia's Kursk region, Governor Roman Starovoit said two drones attacked a village, damaging multiple homes and vehicles. No one was injured in that attack, he said.

In the Saratov region, a drone was shot down over the city of Engels, which is located near a Russian military air base. The governor of that region said no one was injured.

Read more about: Drones , Rostov , Saratov , Kursk , Ukraine

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'fear and panic'

Moldova, Ukraine Dismiss Breakaway Republic’s Drone Strike Claims

Pro-Russian separatist authorities claimed that an explosion in the breakaway region of Transnistria was likely caused by a drone launched from Ukraine...
2 Min read
overnight barrage

Russia Says Destroyed 47 Ukrainian Drones

The Russian army said drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, Kursk region, Volgograd region and Rostov region.
2 Min read
Zheleznogorsk

Drone Attacks Fuel Depot in Russia’s Kursk Region

The attacks came a day after Kyiv struck an oil depot in the nearby region of Belgorod, setting at least one fuel tank ablaze.
1 Min read
blackout

Russian Villages Lose Power After Ukraine Drone Strike

The Kursk region's governor said a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on an electricity substation near the border.
1 Min read