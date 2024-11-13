Russia Arrests ICC Vice President Alapini-Gansou in Absentia

A Russian court on Wednesday ordered the arrest in absentia of International Criminal Court (ICC) Judge Reine Alapini-Gansou on charges of “unlawful detention.”

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled to place Alapini-Gansou in pre-trial detention for two months from the date of her extradition to Russia.

Alapini-Gansou is the second ICC judge in less than a week to face “unlawful detention” charges, which are punishable by up to four years in Russian prison.

The independent news outlet Mediazona reported on the arrest hours before Moscow’s Basmanny District Court made the arrest announcement on Wednesday, saying the ruling was issued in “early November.”

Alapini-Gansou was elected second vice president of the Hague-based court in March of this year.