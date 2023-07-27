Russia Places Second ICC Judge on Wanted List

Russia has placed International Criminal Court (ICC) Judge Tomoko Akane on its wanted list months after the court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, state media reported Thursday.

The Russian Interior Ministry search database lists Akane’s personal information, according to the state-run news agency TASS, but does not specify which crime she is accused of.

Akane is the second ICC judge to be placed on Russia’s wanted list, with Judge Rosario Salvatore Aitala appearing in the database last month.

In May, Russia’s Interior Ministry also placed ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan on its wanted list.