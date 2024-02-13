Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Estonian PM – Mediazona

Russia has issued an arrest warrant for Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, the independent news website Mediazona reported Tuesday, marking the country's first-ever criminal case against an acting head of a foreign government.

Kallas appeared on Russia’s wanted list after she spoke in favor of dismantling a Soviet-era monument in the Estonian city of Narva, which borders Russia. Estonian State Secretary Taimar Peterkop, who oversees the Baltic country’s executive office, appears alongside Kallas on the list.

Mediazona said that Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, has pressed criminal charges against dozens of officials in Eastern European countries, sometimes over their calls to dismantle Soviet monuments.

Out of more than 96,000 entries on Russia's wanted list, 700 are foreigners, including Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish government officials, according to Mediazona.

Estonia and its Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania are among the most vocal supporters of Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion.

All three Baltic states became members of NATO and the EU following the collapse of the Soviet Union.