Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Estonian PM – Mediazona

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Finnish Government (CC BY 2.0)

Russia has issued an arrest warrant for Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, the independent news website Mediazona reported Tuesday, marking the country's first-ever criminal case against an acting head of a foreign government. 

Kallas appeared on Russia’s wanted list after she spoke in favor of dismantling a Soviet-era monument in the Estonian city of Narva, which borders Russia. Estonian State Secretary Taimar Peterkop, who oversees the Baltic country’s executive office, appears alongside Kallas on the list. 

Mediazona said that Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, has pressed criminal charges against dozens of officials in Eastern European countries, sometimes over their calls to dismantle Soviet monuments. 

Out of more than 96,000 entries on Russia's wanted list, 700 are foreigners, including Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish government officials, according to Mediazona.

Estonia and its Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania are among the most vocal supporters of Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion. 

All three Baltic states became members of NATO and the EU following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Read more about: Estonia , Interior Ministry

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

justifying invasion

Estonia Banishes Russian Orthodox Leader as ‘Security Risk’ – Police

Police said Metropolitan Eugene had repeatedly been asked to stop justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine and defending the Kremlin.
1 Min read
ss veteran

Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Ukrainian Man Who Fought for Nazis

In September, Yaroslav Hunka was celebrated in Canada's parliament as a veteran who had “fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians.”
2 Min read
Sting operation

Russia Says Foiled Attempted Smuggling of Radioactive Material

The FSB said five unnamed individuals were caught illegally purchasing Cesium-137 for $3.5 million “in the interests of a foreign customer.”
1 Min read
baltic borders

Estonia Demands ‘Annexed’ Territory Back From Russia

“Russia annexed about 5% of Estonia’s territory,” the country's parliament speaker said, drawing condemnation from the Kremlin.