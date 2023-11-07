Deputy Police Chief in Russia's Dagestan Arrested After Anti-Israeli Riots

The deputy police chief of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Dagestan has been arrested over a week after an anti-Israeli mob stormed a local airport, state media reported Tuesday.

Searches were underway at the home and workplace of Dagestan’s Deputy Interior Minister Rufat Ismailov, according to the TASS news agency.

Agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) carried out the searches, an anonymous Dagestani law enforcement source told the state-run RIA Novosti.

Ismailov is accused of bribery, the source was quoted as saying, but there was no official confirmation of this information as of Tuesday afternoon.