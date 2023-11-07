Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Deputy Police Chief in Russia's Dagestan Arrested After Anti-Israeli Riots

Updated:
A square near the Dagestan government building in Makhachkala. Alexander Ryumin / TASS

The deputy police chief of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Dagestan has been arrested over a week after an anti-Israeli mob stormed a local airport, state media reported Tuesday.

Searches were underway at the home and workplace of Dagestan’s Deputy Interior Minister Rufat Ismailov, according to the TASS news agency.

Agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) carried out the searches, an anonymous Dagestani law enforcement source told the state-run RIA Novosti. 

Ismailov is accused of bribery, the source was quoted as saying, but there was no official confirmation of this information as of Tuesday afternoon.

The police chief's deputy Dalgat Abdulgapurov was arrested on similar bribery charges and both were flown to Moscow, according to Shamil Khadulayev, chairman of Dagestan’s NGO coordinating council.

Reports of the senior police officers’ detentions came amid growing criticism of law enforcement authorities in Dagestan over their failure to prevent the anti-Israeli violence that broke out at the Machalcalka International Airport on Oct. 29. 

An estimated 1,200 people descended on the airport after social media posts claimed that a flight of "Israeli refugees" was to arrive from Tel Aviv.

Police arrested over 200 people, 155 of whom have faced administrative charges, while 15 others were sentenced to 3-8 days in jail on misdemeanor charges ranging from petty hooliganism to participating in an unauthorized rally.

It was not clear if Ismailov's and Abdulgapurov's arrests were connected to the airport riot. 

The Kremlin has blamed the violence on foreign interference and expressed support for Dagestan’s governor in his efforts to restore order.

Read more about: Dagestan , Interior Ministry

Read more

kavkaz uzel

Police Search Journalist’s Home in Russia’s Dagestan – Reports

While Idris Yusupov is known for protesting against political repression, media reports suggest that his home may have been searched in connection to anti-Israeli...
1 Min read
regional resistance

Dagestan Anti-Mobilization Protests Rage for Second Day

Hundreds of people in the republic of Dagestan protested against President Vladimir Putin’s “partial” mobilization for the war in Ukraine...
laying down arms

300 North Caucasus Soldiers Refuse Ukraine Deployment – Activists

The soldiers came from the republic of Dagestan, which has one of the highest military death tolls in Russia's invasion.
Dagestan

Girls Under the Knife: Is Russia Ready to Tackle FGM?

The stories these women tell send shivers down the spine. They were only children when their mothers took them to see the older women. These women cut...