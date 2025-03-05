Russian Security Forces Kill 4 Suspected Islamic State Militants in Dagestan

Russian authorities said Wednesday that security forces killed four suspected militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group who were planning an attack in the southern republic of Dagestan.

Dagestan’s regional leader, Sergei Melikov, said the four were eliminated in an overnight “anti-terrorist operation” in the republic’s capital, Makhachkala.

He said the group had planned to attack a police station in the city of Kaspiisk and announced on Telegram that the suspects had been “neutralized.”

Security forces seized grenade launchers, homemade explosives, grenades and automatic weapons during the raid, Melikov added.

Authorities provided no details about the suspects but said they were “linked” to the banned IS group.

The operation comes nearly a year after gunmen killed 145 people at a Moscow concert hall in an attack that authorities blamed on Islamic State militants.