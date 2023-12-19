Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Exiled Newspaper Editor

Russia's Interior Ministry on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for the chief editor of a newspaper in the northwestern Pskov region, just days after banning him from leaving the country despite him having fled Russia over a year ago.

Journalist Denis Kamalyagin, who serves as editor-in-chief of the newspaper Pskovskaya Guberniya, was charged last month under wartime censorship laws that ban “discrediting” Russia's Armed Forces.

Kamalyagin fled to nearby Latvia last March after police searched his home and seized the personal electronic devices of the newspaper's employees at their office in the city of Pskov.

Pskovskaya Gubernia said criminal charges had been pressed against the journalist because of a YouTube where he accuses the Russian military of carrying out a deadly missile strike in central Ukraine earlier this year.