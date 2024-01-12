Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Exiled Journalist Serafimov

Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for journalist Andrei Serafimov, who is believed to have fled the country, news outlets reported Friday.

The law enforcement body’s online database of wanted persons lists Serafimov but does not specify which criminal charges he faces in Russia.

The journalist said in December he had been charged with public calls to carry out actions against the Russian state, a crime punishable by up to six years in prison.

Serafimov, a native of the Tomsk region in southern Siberia, said he believes the criminal case was launched in connection with his anti-mobilization posts on social media.