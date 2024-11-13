Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Niger Invites Russian Firms to Mine Uranium, Other Resources

By AFP
A Nigerien Soldier walks outside France's state-owned nuclear giant Areva's uranium mine in Arlit. Issouf Sanogo / AFP

Niger's government wants Russian firms to invest in uranium and other natural resource production, its mining minister said on Wednesday, amid worsening relations with its former colonial ruler France.

French nuclear group Orano suspended uranium production in Niger last month. The move came after the country's military junta, which seized power in July 2023, revoked a permit for one of the largest uranium deposits in the world.

"We have already met with Russian companies that are interested in coming to explore and exploit Niger's natural resources... not only uranium," Niger's Mining Minister Ousmane Abarchi told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

"With regards to French companies, the French government, via its head of state, has said it does not recognize the Niger authorities," Abarchi said. "Does it seem possible in this case that we, the State of Niger, accept that French companies continue to exploit our natural resources?"

His comments come as several West African countries recently downgraded their historical ties with France, turning instead toward Russia and other countries for strategic partnerships.

Niger's military rulers have vowed to revamp rules regulating the mining of raw materials by foreign companies in what is the world's seventh-largest uranium producer.

Read more about: Mining , Niger

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Niger Receives New Russian Advisers, Equipment

A first set of about 100 Russian advisers had reportedly arrived in Niger on April 10 along with air defense systems.
2 Min read

Washington Says Russian Soldiers Deployed at Niger Airbase Housing U.S. Military

Russian military instructors arrived in the West African nation with an air defense system and other equipment earlier in April.
2 Min read

Russia Sends Instructors, Air Defense System to Niger

Niger's military government agreed in January to step up military cooperation with Russia after expelling French forces.
2 Min read

Niger Regime Chief Talks ‘Security Cooperation’ With Putin

Niger has embraced Russia as a fledgling defense partner since the elected president was ousted last year.
2 Min read