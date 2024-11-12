Kursk Region Official Sacked Amid Protests Over Housing Compensation

A local official in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region was sacked Tuesday after residents who were displaced by Ukraine’s cross-border incursion came out over the weekend to protest a lack of compensation for lost housing.

“The head of Sudzhansky district will be relieved of his post today,” Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov told residents who had gathered inside an auditorium. A video of the meeting showed the crowd erupting in applause following the announcement.

Displaced residents of the Sudzhansky district staged a rally in Kursk on Sunday, accusing local authorities of failing to compensate them for lost housing or providing them with suitable temporary accommodation.

They also slammed Sudzhansky district head Alexander Bogachev for ignoring their concerns. Local authorities, in their turn, accused them of holding an unauthorized rally.

On Thursday, the displaced residents of another border district, Bolshesoldatsky, staged a rally in Kursk over high rent prices for temporary accommodation and to demand housing certificates.