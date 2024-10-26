Russian Police Launch Manhunt After 6 Inmates Escape Prison

Russian authorities announced a manhunt on Saturday after six convicts escaped the correctional facility where they were being held through a secret tunnel.

Prison guards in the western Lipetsk region were alerted to the prisoners' disappearance after carrying out a routine inspection.

"In general regime penal colony No. 2, an underground tunnel was discovered during a patrol of the premises," the regional prison service said.

"Immediately a count of convicts got underway, which revealed the absence of six inmates," it added.

Authorities did not reveal the prisoners' identities, but said in a statement that they were "from Central Asia."

Temporary search posts have been set up, and local law enforcement has been alerted and is looking for the men.

"Measures are currently being taken to track down the escaped persons. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," prison authorities said.