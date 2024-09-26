Russian Internet Pioneer ‘Dying in Prison,’ Son Says

Alexei Soldatov, a pioneering figure of the Russian internet and former deputy minister, is “dying in prison” while serving a two-year sentence for “abuse of power,” his son, investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov, said in a social media post on Thursday.

Known as the father of the Russian internet, Alexei Soldatov led the Relcom computer network that made the first Soviet connection to the global internet. He served as deputy minister of communications from 2008 to 2010.

In July, a judge ordered him to serve two years at a penal colony for unlawfully transferring the rights of IP addresses from the Russian Research Institute for the Development of Public Networks to a Czech provider. His lawyers and family rejected the charges.

“It’s been a horrific ordeal for a 72-year-old scientist... In two months, he has been moved between three prisons, slept on the floor, and shared a cell with 40 inmates,” Soldatov’s son wrote on X (formerly Twitter).