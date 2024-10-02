Beyonce, Lana Del Rey, Metallica ‘Blacklisted’ in Russia – Vyorstka

A list of 79 “blacklisted” artists that includes Beyonce, Lana Del Rey and Metallica is circulating among Russian ad agencies and event organizers, the investigative news website Vyorstka reported Wednesday, citing two anonymous sources in the industry.

The list’s recipients are strongly urged to exclude the artists’ songs from their ads and other promotional materials, as well as to avoid playing them at public events.

But Vyorstka quoted a member of one blacklisted band as saying that they were still able to perform at events and festivals despite their inclusion.

The outlet said one-third of the 79 blacklisted artists have concerts scheduled in Russia in the next six months. Nineteen of the artists have previously had their shows canceled for political reasons, Vyorstka said.

The banned artists also reportedly include Western acts like Hozier and Florence and the Machine, as well as exiled Russian stand-up comics and apolitical TikTokers.

Vyorstka said the list even includes two Russian artists who support their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, six artists have been reportedly removed from the blacklist’s previous iterations, including one who had publicly criticized the Russian-Ukrainian war.

But at least 10 acts who have performed in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine after initially speaking out against the war are still said to be blacklisted.

According to Vyorstka, apolitical TikTokers have been blacklisted for having relationships with anti-war public figures.