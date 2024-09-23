Russian Cosmonauts Return to Earth After Record ISS Stay

Two Russian cosmonauts landed in Kazakhstan Monday, ending a record-breaking stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub spent 374 days in low-Earth orbit at the ISS, the longest-ever continuous stay there. Kononenko also set a new record for the longest cumulative time any person has spent in space — passing the three-year mark with a total of 1,111 days across five trips.

American astronaut Tracy Dyson, who took off for the station in March, also returned to Earth with the two Russian cosmonauts. The Soyuz MS-25 capsule carrying the three landed in Kazakhstan at 16:59 local time, an official broadcast of the landing showed.

The absolute record for the longest unbroken time any human has spent in space belongs to Russia's Valeri Polyakov, who spent 438 days on the Mir space station between 1994 and 1995.