Russian Cosmonauts Return to Earth After Record ISS Stay

Two Russian cosmonauts landed in Kazakhstan Monday, ending a record-breaking stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub spent 374 days in low-Earth orbit at the ISS, the longest-ever continuous stay there. Kononenko also set a new record for the longest cumulative time any person has spent in space — passing the three-year mark with a total of 1,111 days across five trips.
American astronaut Tracy Dyson, who took off for the station in March, also returned to Earth with the two Russian cosmonauts. The Soyuz MS-25 capsule carrying the three landed in Kazakhstan at 16:59 local time, an official broadcast of the landing showed.
The absolute record for the longest unbroken time any human has spent in space belongs to Russia's Valeri Polyakov, who spent 438 days on the Mir space station between 1994 and 1995.
Russia has vowed to quit the ISS, which it says has outlived its purpose, and is planning to launch its own independent space station — though those plans have been beset by delays.
Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said earlier that it seeking new partnerships with countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
In a rare form of cooperation between Washington and Moscow amid tensions over Ukraine, U.S. and Russian astronauts jointly stay aboard the ISS and Russian Soyuz craft ferry them to and from the station.
The ISS spans the size of a football field and orbits some 250 miles above the Earth.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.