Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Launches Supply Rocket to ISS

By AFP
Roscosmos

Russia on Thursday launched a supply rocket to the International Space Station, one of the rare Russia-U.S. projects kept alive since Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

A Soyuz-2 rocket carrying the Progress MS-26 cargo ship was launched at the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, Russia's space agency said on its Telegram channel, showing a video of the lift-off.

The rocket was due to arrive at the ISS on Saturday, the agency added.

The mission is to take fuel, food and scientific equipment to the seven people currently at the space station.

There are three Russian cosmonauts, two American astronauts, one Danish and one Japanese specialist.

The Russian and U.S. space agencies agreed in December to extend their joint flights to the ISS until 2025.

Russia had said in July 2022 that it would withdraw from the ISS project after 2024.

Russian cosmonauts are permanently in the space station and play a key role in its functioning. The creation of a new Russian space station has been presented as a priority for Moscow however.

The ISS was set up by Russia, the United States, Europe and Japan and assembly was first started in 1998.

It was meant to keep working until 2024, but the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration has said it could keep going until 2030.

Read more about: Space , ISS

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

remaining bonds

Russia, NASA Agree to Continue Joint ISS Flights Until 2025

The space sector is a rare area of cooperation remaining between Moscow and Washington since Russia sent troops to Ukraine.
1 Min read
'finish line of existence'

Russian Space Boss Warns ISS Equipment Beyond Warranty

The station's Russian segment has sprang three cooling leaks in less than a year.
2 Min read
'no gaps'

Putin Says First Segment of ISS Replacement to Orbit by 2027

Russia previously announced its intention to withdraw from the ISS and create its own equivalent, but the country's space sector has been hit by several...
2 Min read
Symbolic Journey

U.S. Flies Russian Cosmonaut to ISS Despite Ukraine War

A SpaceX rocket carrying a Russian crew member blasted off from Florida Wednesday on a voyage that carries significant symbolism as war rages in Ukraine...