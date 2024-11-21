Russia Launches Supply Rocket to International Space Station

This marks the seventh launch from Baikonur in 2024.

After six months attached to the station’s Poisk module, Progress MS-29 will jettison filled with trash and burn up upon re-entering Earth’s atmosphere.

Cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin said last week that the Expedition 72 crew on the ISS is eagerly anticipating New Year’s gifts from their families and friends, which are included in the shipment.

The spacecraft is delivering nearly 2,500 kilograms of cargo, including more than 1,100 kilograms of food, clothing and scientific equipment. It also contains 869 kilograms of refueling fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, and 43 kilograms of compressed nitrogen.

A Soyuz-2 rocket carrying the Progress MS-29 cargo ship lifted off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome at 3:22 p.m. Moscow time, according to Roscosmos. The unmanned vessel is set to dock with the ISS at 5:36 p.m. on Saturday after spending two days in orbit.

Russia’s Roscosmos space agency successfully launched a cargo spacecraft toward the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, carrying New Year’s gifts alongside essential supplies.

We sent a confirmation to your email. Please confirm your subscription.

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once Monthly Annual Continue Not ready to support today?

Remind me later .