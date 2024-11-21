Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Launches Supply Rocket to International Space Station

Roscosmos

Russia’s Roscosmos space agency successfully launched a cargo spacecraft toward the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, carrying New Year’s gifts alongside essential supplies.

A Soyuz-2 rocket carrying the Progress MS-29 cargo ship lifted off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome at 3:22 p.m. Moscow time, according to Roscosmos. The unmanned vessel is set to dock with the ISS at 5:36 p.m. on Saturday after spending two days in orbit.

The spacecraft is delivering nearly 2,500 kilograms of cargo, including more than 1,100 kilograms of food, clothing and scientific equipment. It also contains 869 kilograms of refueling fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, and 43 kilograms of compressed nitrogen.

Cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin said last week that the Expedition 72 crew on the ISS is eagerly anticipating New Year’s gifts from their families and friends, which are included in the shipment.

After six months attached to the station’s Poisk module, Progress MS-29 will jettison filled with trash and burn up upon re-entering Earth’s atmosphere.

This marks the seventh launch from Baikonur in 2024.

Read more about: Roscosmos , Space , ISS

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Cosmonaut Kononenko Breaks Own Record With 1K Days Spent in Space

Kononenko became the world record holder in February when he overtook fellow cosmonaut Gennady Padalka by spending 879 consecutive days in space.
1 Min read

U.S., Russian, Belarus ISS Colleagues Return to Earth

The Soyuz spacecraft took off from the Baikonur space port in Kazakhstan on March 23 after a two-day delay following a hitch in pre-launch preparations...
2 Min read

Spacecraft Carrying First Belarus Woman Cosmonaut Lifts Off

Maryna Vasileuskaya, Belarus' first woman cosmonaut, was aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft that blasted off successfully on Saturday headed for the International...
2 Min read

U.S. Flies Russian Cosmonaut to ISS Despite Ukraine War

A SpaceX rocket carrying a Russian crew member blasted off from Florida Wednesday on a voyage that carries significant symbolism as war rages in Ukraine...