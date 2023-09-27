2 Russians, American Land Back on Earth After ISS Mission – Moscow

Two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut landed back on Earth Wednesday after spending a year at the International Space Station (ISS), Russia's Roscosmos space agency said.

"Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio, who spent a year on board the ISS, landed near the city of Jezkazgan in Kazakhstan," Roscosmos said.

It said the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft carrying them reached Earth at 11:17 GMT in a landing that took place in "normal mode."

Roscosmos said Prokopyev and Petelin spent "370 days, 21 hours and 22 minutes in space — the longest flight under the iSS program."

NASA also confirmed the landing.