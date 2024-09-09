Russia Claims Another Village in East Ukraine, Near Pokrovsk

Russia said Monday its forces had captured the east Ukrainian village of Memryk, a stepping stone to the Kyiv-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk some 20 kilometers (12 miles) away.

Pokrovsk lies on the intersection of a key road that supplies Ukrainian troops and towns across the eastern front and has long been a target for Moscow's army.

"Units of the Tsenter grouping of troops liberated the settlement of Memryk," Russia's Defense Ministry said. Memryk was home to fewer than 400 people before the conflict began in 2022.

Pokrovsk had a population of around 60,000 before Russia's military assault, but more than half of its residents have fled as fighting intensifies nearby.

Russia claims to have taken control of dozens of Ukrainian towns and villages near Pokrovsk in recent months, some now no more than a few streets and a handful of abandoned buildings.

The advances come more than 30 months into Russia's offensive and as Kyiv's troops find themselves outgunned and outmanned across the sprawling frontline.