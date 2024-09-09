×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russia Claims Another Village in East Ukraine, Near Pokrovsk

By AFP
The east Ukrainian village of Memryk. vk.com/itsdonetsk

Russia said Monday its forces had captured the east Ukrainian village of Memryk, a stepping stone to the Kyiv-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk some 20 kilometers (12 miles) away.

Pokrovsk lies on the intersection of a key road that supplies Ukrainian troops and towns across the eastern front and has long been a target for Moscow's army.

"Units of the Tsenter grouping of troops liberated the settlement of Memryk," Russia's Defense Ministry said. Memryk was home to fewer than 400 people before the conflict began in 2022.

Pokrovsk had a population of around 60,000 before Russia's military assault, but more than half of its residents have fled as fighting intensifies nearby.

Russia claims to have taken control of dozens of Ukrainian towns and villages near Pokrovsk in recent months, some now no more than a few streets and a handful of abandoned buildings.

The advances come more than 30 months into Russia's offensive and as Kyiv's troops find themselves outgunned and outmanned across the sprawling frontline.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis  and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday.  Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukraine Probes Deadly Russian Strike on Brigade

Ukraine has opened an investigation after it was reported a number of its soldiers were killed by a Russian missile strike during an "award ceremony" ...
2 Min read

Russian State Pipeline Firm Recruited Employees for Ukraine War – IStories

Transneft's enlistment drive appears to have taken place in several of Russia's regions and was aimed at recruiting workers mostly in their 40s and 50s...
1 Min read

Kremlin Orders Regions to Recruit Marginalized Groups for Military Service – IStories

Priority targets for war recruitment are reportedly given to migrants and recently naturalized citizens, as well as debtors and the unemployed.
2 Min read

Kyiv Names Nestle 'Sponsor of War' Over Russia Operations

Nestle says its operations in Russia are "focused on providing essential and basic foods to the local people."
1 Min read