×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian Energy Sites Targeted in Mass Overnight Drone Attack

Konakovo Power Plant in the Tver region. Yulia Morozova / TASS

Russia's Defense Ministry said early Sunday that its air defense systems downed nearly 160 Ukrainian drones across 15 regions, including two over Moscow, making it one of the largest coordinated attacks on the country since the start of the war.

"During the night, the Kyiv regime attempted a terrorist attack using drones against targets in Russian territory, but air defense systems on duty successfully intercepted and destroyed 158 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The military added that most of the drones were destroyed in the border regions of Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh and Belgorod.

The air barrage comes just days after more than 200 Russian drones and missiles targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in one of the largest such attacks. It is also nearly a month since Ukrainian troops launched a surprise cross-border offensive into the southwestern Kursk region

Near Moscow, a coal-fired power plant was reportedly hit in Sunday's large-scale drone attack, as was a Gazprom-owned oil refinery within the city boundaries.

"Another drone damaged a technical room at the Moscow Refinery after crashing. At the moment, a small fire is being put out," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

In the central Tver region, authorities reported the downing of at least five drones in the area of the Konakovo thermal power station. An unverified video shared online claimed to show a drone crashing into the plant, causing a large explosion.

Across Russia, dozens of flights were delayed or rerouted due to the overnight attacks, the RBC business news outlet reported.

Russia and Ukraine have both intensified their attacks on each other's energy infrastructure in recent months, with Kyiv aiming to hinder Moscow's capacity to carry out military operations.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages High-Rise in Russia’s Saratov Region, Injures Residents

Regional authorities said a woman was hospitalized in serious condition, with doctors “fighting for her life.”
2 Min read

Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Sites in Overnight Attacks

Two power lines were cut off due to the strikes, and there were temporary outages for some energy customers in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.
1 Min read

One Dead, Oil Refinery on Fire After Drone Attacks in Russia

The refinery, run by Russian oil giant Rosneft, is one of the largest in the Samara region, with a production capacity of 7 million tons of oil per year...
2 Min read

Russia Attacks Ukraine With Deadly Barrage, Zelensky Appeals for Aid

"We need air defense to protect people, infrastructure, homes and dams. Our partners know exactly what is needed," Zelensky said.
3 Min read