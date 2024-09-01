Russian Energy Sites Targeted in Mass Overnight Drone Attack

Russia's Defense Ministry said early Sunday that its air defense systems downed nearly 160 Ukrainian drones across 15 regions, including two over Moscow, making it one of the largest coordinated attacks on the country since the start of the war.

"During the night, the Kyiv regime attempted a terrorist attack using drones against targets in Russian territory, but air defense systems on duty successfully intercepted and destroyed 158 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The military added that most of the drones were destroyed in the border regions of Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh and Belgorod.

The air barrage comes just days after more than 200 Russian drones and missiles targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in one of the largest such attacks. It is also nearly a month since Ukrainian troops launched a surprise cross-border offensive into the southwestern Kursk region