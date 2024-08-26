Russian Saboteurs May Have Targeted NATO Base – German Media

A possible Russian drone flyover last week prompted a NATO military base in western Germany to briefly raise its security level, media in the country reported Monday, citing anonymous security sources.

The Western military bloc on Friday said it elevated and then lowered the security level at Geilenkirchen Air Base due to an unspecified “potential threat.” Germany, a key ally of Ukraine, has been on high alert for possible sabotage and attacks on military facilities in recent months.

NATO has used Geilenkirchen since 1980, serving as a base for its AWACS reconnaissance aircraft.

German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur, citing German security sources, reported that the security level at the air base was temporarily elevated over “intelligence findings indicating potential Russian sabotage using a drone.”