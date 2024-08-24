Zelensky Says War Has ‘Returned’ to Russia in Independence Day Address

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia wanted to "destroy" Ukraine but that war has "returned to its home," in a Ukrainian Independence Day video address he said was recorded from where Kyiv launched its surprise incursion into Russia.
Kyiv celebrates independence from the Soviet Union as the long war with Russia has reached a dramatic moment, with Ukrainian forces mounting an incursion in Russia's Kursk region and Moscow eyeing more eastern Ukrainian towns.
Zelensky published a video from a deserted, forested area in the Sumy region, which he visited earlier this week, saying it was a "few kilometers" from where Ukrainian forces shocked the world on Aug. 6 by crossing into Russia.
The wartime leader said Kyiv "surprises once again" and vowed that Russia "will know what retribution is."
By launching its 2022 invasion, he said "Russia was seeking one thing: to destroy us. Instead, today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to its home.
"Anyone who wants to sow evil on our land will reap its fruit on their territory," he added. "This is not a prediction, not gloating, not blind revenge. It is justice."
Zelensky called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "sick old man from Red Square who constantly threatens everyone with the red button."
Ukraine's Kursk incursion has rattled Moscow, but has not slowed Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.