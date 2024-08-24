Zelensky Says War Has ‘Returned’ to Russia in Independence Day Address

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia wanted to "destroy" Ukraine but that war has "returned to its home," in a Ukrainian Independence Day video address he said was recorded from where Kyiv launched its surprise incursion into Russia.

Kyiv celebrates independence from the Soviet Union as the long war with Russia has reached a dramatic moment, with Ukrainian forces mounting an incursion in Russia's Kursk region and Moscow eyeing more eastern Ukrainian towns.

Zelensky published a video from a deserted, forested area in the Sumy region, which he visited earlier this week, saying it was a "few kilometers" from where Ukrainian forces shocked the world on Aug. 6 by crossing into Russia.