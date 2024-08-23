Police ‘Neutralize’ 4 Inmates After Hostage Standoff at Volgograd Region Prison

Knife-wielding inmates killed at least three Russian prison guards Friday in a prison siege, officials said, with the assailants having apparent connections to the Islamic State (IS) group.

Russian special forces stormed IK-19 Surovikino penal colony in Russia's southern Volgograd region and shot dead all four attackers after an hours-long standoff.

"Four criminals took eight colony employees and four convicts hostage" during a disciplinary commission meeting, Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said.

Photos shared by the pro-Kremlin Telegram news outlet Mash showed prison inmates with knives standing above bloodied guards. In unverified videos shared on Telegram, the alleged attackers said they were affiliated with the Islamic State militant group and taking revenge for the Crocus City Hall terror attack in March.

The assailants stabbed the employees, including some who tried to resist. At least three were killed, and there were conflicting reports from officials over the fate of a fourth prison guard.

After several hours, “snipers from the Russian National Guard's special forces in the Volgograd region neutralized four inmates with precise shots after they took prison staff hostage. All hostages have been safely freed,” law enforcement officials were quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.