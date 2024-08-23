Inmates in Russia's Volgograd Region Take Prison Guards Hostage

An unverified photo shared by news channels on the Telegram message app purported to show inmates at the penal colony standing above a bloodied prison guard.

Prison authorities told the RIA Novosti news agency that the inmate uprising took place at the IK-19 Surovikino penal colony, located around 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) west of the region’s capital city Volgograd.

Inmates at a prison in southern Russia’s Volgograd region have seized control of the facility and taken hostages, with multiple prison staff members injured, state media reported Friday, citing Russia’s prison service.

