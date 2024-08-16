Ukraine's Military Publishes Videos Showing First Moments of Kursk Attack

The Ukrainian military on Friday released several videos capturing the first hours of its surprise incursion into southwestern Russia’s Kursk region last week.

One of the videos, nearly two minutes long, shows missile strikes, armored vehicles driving through open fields and residential areas, as well as captured Russian servicemen. Toward the end of the video, Ukrainian soldiers throw a Russian flag to the ground.

“Careful preparation, planning, surprise, morale and information silence were decisive at the initial stage of the operation,” said Ukraine’s elite airborne forces, which published the video on YouTube.

“Now everything depends on the resilience of the Ukrainian soldiers of all branches of the armed forces involved in the operation,” it added.