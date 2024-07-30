German Man Sentenced to Death in Belarus Seeks Lukashenko’s Pardon

A German man who was sentenced to death in Belarus last month has asked President Alexander Lukashenko to pardon him, Belarusian state media reported Tuesday.

Rico Krieger, 30, was convicted on six criminal counts including terrorism in a secret trial held in late June.

Krieger appeared on the state broadcaster Belarus-1 last week where he detailed some of the crimes he was accused of having committed and expressed hope that Lukashenko would pardon him.

It was not clear whether Krieger was speaking under duress, but authorities in Berlin condemned the Belarusian government for “parading” him in public and said that it “fundamentally reject[s] the death penalty under all circumstances.”

Lukashenko on Tuesday met with the head of Belarus’ KGB security service, Krieger’s lawyer and the investigator overseeing his case to consider whether to pardon the German national, according to the state news agency Belta.

“Whether he appeals or doesn’t appeal [for a pardon], I’ve already said the most difficult thing in the fate of the president is such cases involving the exceptional measure of punishment,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying.