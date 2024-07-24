Russian Military Officer Injured in Moscow Car Explosion – Reports

Updated to include Podolyak’s comments.

Law enforcement authorities in Moscow are investigating a car explosion that injured two people on Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said, with Russian media reporting that a senior defense ministry official was targeted in the blast.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said two people were injured in the explosion at a parking lot on the north side of Moscow. According to her, the blast was caused by a device placed under a vehicle.

“The injured were taken by ambulance to a medical facility,” Volk said in a statement. “Police officers are carrying out a complex of operational search measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident, as well as detaining persons involved in the carrying out the crime.”

A video shared by news channels on Telegram showed an explosion ripping through an SUV shortly after a man got into the vehicle.

The Kommersant business daily, citing anonymous law enforcement sources, reported that the two people injured in Wednesday’s explosion were GRU military intelligence officer Andrei Torgashev and his wife. According to those sources, Torgashev was hospitalized and in critical condition after both of his legs were blown off in the blast.