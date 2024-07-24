Russian Chef Behind Alleged Olympics Games Plot – Le Monde

A Russian man arrested this week for allegedly planning to “destabilize” the Paris Olympics is an intelligence officer for Moscow who worked undercover as a chef in France for over a decade, Le Monde reported late Tuesday, citing anonymous European security and intelligence officials.

French prosecutors said the 40-year-old Russian national was arrested Tuesday for “passing intelligence to a foreign power” — a crime punishable by up to 30 years in jail.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that evidence found at his home in the French capital raised concerns he may have planned to “organize events likely to cause destabilization during the Olympic Games,” which kick off this Friday.

Le Monde, identifying the man only by the initial “K,” reported that the police search of his home turned up an identity card for an elite unit of the Russian special forces that operates under the command of the Federal Security Service (FSB).