×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian Anti-War Committee Forms Team of 'Consuls' to Fight Deportations

Former oil tycoon MIkhail Khodorkovsky. MIkhail Khodorkovsky / Facebook

A group of Russian opposition figures living in exile has formed a team of "consuls" to help prevent anti-war Russian nationals from being deported back to Russia, where they would face criminal prosecution.

The Anti-War Committee of Russia, established immediately after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, has vowed to provide legal aid to "Russians with a visible anti-war stance."

"A consul helps you if you systematically and publicly oppose the war, volunteer or cooperate with anti-war organizations and independent media, which creates a real threat of political persecution and detention when you return to Russia," the committee said on its website.

The committee lists 15 consuls based in nine European countries and the United States. Among the consuls are Novaya Gazeta Europe editor-in-chief Kirill Martynov, Free University legal scholar Elena Lukyanova and former Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev.

According to the website, the consuls will not be able to help with obtaining visas, permanent residency, or citizenship. But the committee said the need for consuls arose from an increasing number of deportations and refusals to renew residency permits for Russian nationals who face criminal prosecution in Russia for their anti-war activism.

The Anti-War Committee announced its formation as a big-tent group with the goal of opposing President Vladimir Putin and his orders to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Some of its high-profile co-founders include former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, former chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov and Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol.

Russia designated the Anti-War Committee an "undesirable organization" in January. The decision puts employees at risk of imprisonment and criminalizes any engagement with the group, including sharing its content online.

Read more about: Anti-war

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Olesya Krivtsova

Russia Cancels Passport of Anti-War Student Who Fled Country

Olesya Krivtsova, who said she received her now-canceled passport while under house arrest, had signed the document with the word “freedom.”
2 Min read
brain drain

Exiled Kremlin Critics Urge EU to Welcome Skilled Russians to 'Bleed' Putin Regime

"One less engineer is one less missile flying in the direction of Ukraine," opposition activist and former State Duma lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov said.
2 Min read
leftist thinker

Russian Supreme Court Upholds Sentence for Jailed Sociologist Kagarlitsky

Marxist theorist Boris Kagarlitsky was sentenced to five years in prison in February for “justifying terrorism.”
1 Min read
reverse decision

Exiled Russian Activist Granted Canadian Citizenship After ‘War Fakes’ Conviction Scandal

Canadian authorities had prevented Maria Kartasheva from receiving citizenship after she notified them about a criminal case against her in Russia.
2 Min read