India's Modi Headed to Russia for First Visit Since Ukraine Offensive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was due to arrive in Russia on Monday, as the Indian leader trod a fine line between maintaining a longstanding relationship with Moscow and courting closer Western security ties. The visit is Modi's first since Russia launched its campaign in Ukraine and since he was returned to power last month as leader of the world's most populous country. "I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues," said Modi in a statement. "We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region." Moscow remains a key supplier of cut-price oil and weapons to India. But the Kremlin's isolation from the West and blooming friendship with Beijing have impacted its partnership with New Delhi. Western powers have in recent years also cultivated ties with India as a bulwark against China and its growing influence in the Asia-Pacific, while pressuring it to distance itself from Russia.

Modi last visited Russia in 2019 and hosted Putin in New Delhi two years later, weeks before Russia began its offensive against Ukraine. India has shied away from explicit condemnation of Russia ever since and has abstained from supporting United Nations resolutions censuring Moscow. But Russia's fight with Ukraine has also had a human cost for India. New Delhi said February it was pushing the Kremlin to repatriate some of its citizens who had signed up for "support jobs" with the Russian military, following reports some had been killed after being forced to fight in Ukraine. Moscow's deepening ties with China have also been a cause for concern. Washington and the European Union accuse China of selling components and equipment that have strengthened Russia's military industry – allegations Beijing strenuously denies. China and India are intense rivals competing for strategic influence across South Asia. India is part of the Quad grouping with the U.S., Japan and Australia that positions itself against China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

Oil and Arms