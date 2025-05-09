Russia on Trial: What Will the New Tribunal for Ukraine Do?

Ukraine and its backers on Friday gave the green light to setting up a special tribunal to try Russia's top leadership for the "crime of aggression."

But what does this mean and how will it work?

Here is what to know about the tribunal:

Why is this tribunal needed?

Ukraine and its supporters want to see justice served for Russia's all-out invasion in 2022.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has already issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin over the abduction of Ukrainian children, and four of his top commanders for targeting civilians.

But the ICC does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute Russia for the more fundamental decision to launch the invasion — otherwise known as the "crime of aggression."

This new tribunal seeks to close that loophole and focuses on trying to hold the top roughly 20 to 30 officials in Russia responsible for the all-out assault.

"This has to convey the message that there is no impunity for such grave violations of international law, and the crime of aggression is the mother of all," an EU official said.

Will Putin be tried?

Putin won't face trial for as long as he remains in office under a principle in international law granting the so-called "troika" of president, prime minister and foreign minister immunity.

But prosecutors from the court can still draw up an indictment for the Russian leader, which would then be put on hold by judges until he is no longer president.

The other suspects beyond the "troika" could meanwhile face trial, including in absentia if they are not handed over to the court.

Anyone found guilty could face up to life imprisonment and have their assets confiscated and used to pay reparations to Ukraine.