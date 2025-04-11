Putin Will Not Face Prosecution for War Crimes While President – Euronews

President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials will not face prosecution while in office under a future Western tribunal for the war in Ukraine, Euronews reported Thursday, citing anonymous EU officials.

The special court, which is expected to be based in The Hague, aims to try Russia’s leadership for the crime of aggression but will not hold trials in absentia — seen as a compromise among the countries involved.

The tribunal will operate under the Council of Europe, a 46-member rights body that expelled Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Legal experts from 38 countries, known as the “Core Group,” have been working since last year to create the tribunal’s legal framework.

The exemption reportedly applies to Putin, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Trials in absentia could still be possible after they leave office, Euronews said.