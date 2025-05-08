European Parliament Members Plan Moscow Trip for Victory Day Commemorations

Five members of the European Parliament plan to visit Moscow this week to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, German media reported Wednesday.

The delegation includes two lawmakers from Germany’s far-left Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), which opposes military aid to Ukraine, as well as MEPs from the Czech Republic, Cyprus and Slovakia.

According to the German news agency dpa, the lawmakers will spend two days in the Russian capital during President Vladimir Putin’s unilaterally declared ceasefire between May 8 and May 10, timed to coincide with Victory Day celebrations.

Among the lawmakers are BSW members Michael von der Schulenburg and Ruth Firmenich. The names of the Czech, Cypriot and Slovak MEPs were not mentioned in the dpa report, which said the delegation plans to visit Kyiv after Moscow.

The group hopes to “hold talks with parliamentarians and other representatives… to overcome the ever-increasing spiral of confrontation and escalation in Europe,” according to a BSW press release quoted by dpa.

“We also want to send a signal that we want the weapons in Ukraine to fall silent permanently,” the statement added.