Moscow Travel Chaos Drags Into Second Day After Unprecedented Ukrainian Drone Attack

Moscow’s four major airports struggled to return to normal operations Thursday, a day after Ukraine’s largest-ever drone attack triggered widespread travel disruptions, Russian transportation authorities said.

At least 60,000 travelers were impacted by some 350 flight delays and cancellations at airports across the country, according to Russia’s Association of Tour Operators. Russia’s military said it downed 524 Ukrainian drones, forcing civil aviation authorities to temporarily ground flights.

“Planes that didn’t arrive at their destination on time will be late for other flights,” the Association of Tour Operators said. “This delay will trigger the next delays like a domino effect.”

Some passengers reported delays of more than 30 hours. In total, around 12% of all flights in and out of the Russian capital were canceled on Wednesday.