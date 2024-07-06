×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Congratulates Iran’s New President, Hopes for Closer Ties

By AFP
Masoud Pezeshkian during voting in Iranian presidential election. EPA / TASS

Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulated Iran's reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in a presidential runoff, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"I hope that your tenure as president will contribute to a reinforcement of constructive bilateral cooperation between our friendly peoples," Putin said in a message to Pezeshkian.

The two countries, the target of stiff Western sanctions, can "coordinate efforts to resolve international issues in a constructive manner," he said.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes, around 54%, while his rival, ultraconservative Saeed Jalili, took more than 13 million, roughly 44%, out of about 30 million votes cast in the second round.

An election was not due until 2025 but was called early after the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Four candidates ran in the first round held on June 28.

Read more about: Iran

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

not our drones

Iran Denies Providing Russia With Weapons 'to be Used' in Ukraine

Iran has once again rejected allegations that it has supplied Russia with weapons "to be used in the war in Ukraine," its Foreign Ministry said Saturday...
into orbit

Russia Launches Iranian Satellite Amid Ukraine War Concerns

Iran has sought to deflect suspicions that Moscow could use Khayyam to spy on Ukraine.
three-way meet

Putin in Iran for Syria Summit Overshadowed By Ukraine War

"The timing of this summit is not a coincidence."
imported immunity

Iran Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Iran, which is fighting the Middle East's deadliest outbreak, has said it will only rely on vaccines made by Russia, India or China.