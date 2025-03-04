Putin Agrees to Help Trump Broker U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks – Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate discussions with Iran on its nuclear program and regional proxy forces, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources in Moscow familiar with the matter.
Trump reportedly raised the idea of Moscow mediating talks during a Feb. 12 phone call with Putin. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later discussed Washington’s interest in Russia playing a role in diplomacy with Tehran during their Feb. 18 meeting in Saudi Arabia, the report said.
Lavrov traveled to Tehran a week after the U.S.-Russia talks. According to Bloomberg, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Lavrov had briefed him on the discussions with Washington.
“The United States and Iran should resolve all problems through negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying. “[Moscow] is ready to do everything in its power to achieve this.”
Since taking office in January, Trump has revived his “maximum pressure” policy on Iran, tightening sanctions on the Islamic Republic while simultaneously calling for renewed negotiations.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected talks with the U.S., a stance that Iran’s moderate President Masoud Pezeshkian has pledged to uphold.
Russia and Iran have deepened their cooperation amid Western sanctions — Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine and Tehran over its nuclear program. Russia has deployed Iranian drones in Ukraine and has expanded military ties with Iran.
It remains unclear how receptive Iran would be to any U.S. overture delivered via Russia, Bloomberg noted.
The report came hours after Reuters, citing travel records, reported that seven Russian missile specialists with senior military backgrounds visited Iran between April and September 2024 for undisclosed reasons.
Iran maintains that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes despite concerns in the West that it might be looking to develop nuclear weapons.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.