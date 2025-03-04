Putin Agrees to Help Trump Broker U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks – Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate discussions with Iran on its nuclear program and regional proxy forces, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources in Moscow familiar with the matter.

Trump reportedly raised the idea of Moscow mediating talks during a Feb. 12 phone call with Putin. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later discussed Washington’s interest in Russia playing a role in diplomacy with Tehran during their Feb. 18 meeting in Saudi Arabia, the report said.

Lavrov traveled to Tehran a week after the U.S.-Russia talks. According to Bloomberg, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Lavrov had briefed him on the discussions with Washington.

“The United States and Iran should resolve all problems through negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying. “[Moscow] is ready to do everything in its power to achieve this.”