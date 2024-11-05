Russia Launches ‘Record’ Number of Satellites Into Orbit, Including 2 Iranian-Built Devices

Russia launched 55 satellites into orbit on Tuesday, including two privately built Iranian devices, in a demonstration of deepening cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.
A Soyuz rocket lifted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East at 2:18 a.m. Moscow time, carrying the payload, Russia's Roscosmos space agency reported.
In total, Roscosmos said the mission placed 51 Russian satellites, one Russian-Chinese device, a Russian-Zimbabwean satellite and two Iranian satellites into orbit. It described the launch as a “record number of Russian satellites simultaneously put into orbit.”
The Iranian imaging and communications satellites, Koswar and Hodhod, were designed and built by Iran’s Omid Faza Company to support environmental monitoring and provide communications for remote areas. Tehran said it was the first time Russia launched privately built Iranian satellites.
Russia and Iran have strengthened political, economic and military ties amid the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflict in the Middle East, raising concerns in Western capitals.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.