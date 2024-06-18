Mine Blast Kills 2 in Russia’s Bryansk Region

Two people were killed and a third was injured in a mine explosion in western Russia’s Bryansk region, regional authorities said Tuesday.
“On the territory of the Klimovsky district, local residents entered the restricted border zone, despite signs warning about the mine danger,” Byransk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.
“Two residents died at the scene. One resident was injured. He has now been taken to a medical facility and is receiving the necessary help,” he said.
Bryansk shares a border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv regions — which has become littered with landmines since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.
Last week, a Russian state TV cameraman was injured in a mine explosion in the southwestern Belgorod region, local authorities reported.
