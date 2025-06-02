Number of Injured in Bryansk Region Bridge Bombing Rises to 104, Authorities Say

The number of people injured in the bombing of a highway bridge over a passenger train in the western Bryansk region has risen to 104, authorities said Monday, while the death toll remained at seven.

Seven people were killed late Saturday when a bridge was blown up over a Moscow-bound passenger train carrying 388 people, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz told state media.

On Monday, Bogomaz said the number of injured rose to 104, with three in critical condition, according to the state-run TASS news agency. Assistant Health Minister Alexei Kuznetsov said 64 people, including four children, were hospitalized.

Hours after the Bryansk explosion, a separate rail bridge was blown up in the neighboring Kursk region, derailing a freight train and injuring its driver.

No group has claimed responsibility for either incident.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it was working to determine the circumstances of both explosions. Earlier, investigators had said a “detonation” had caused the highway bridge to collapse, only to later remove that statement.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) said a Russian military freight train carrying fuel to annexed Crimea was blown up near the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday night. HUR did not claim responsibility.