Jailed Navalny Ally Fadeyeva Stripped of Mandate in Tomsk City Government

Officials in the Siberian city of Tomsk have revoked the mandate of the jailed former regional head of Alexei Navalny’s headquarters, removing her from her position as a city council member, local media reported Tuesday.

Ksenia Fadeyeva, who was elected to the Tomsk city council in 2020, was one of the few Navalny allies to remain in Russia despite the risk of criminal prosecution after his political network was outlawed as “extremist” in 2021.

In December, Fadeyeva was sentenced to nine years in prison for creating an “extremist organization.” Last month, a court rejected her appeal against that sentence.

Twenty Tomsk city council members voted in favor of stripping Fadeyeva of her mandate, while three — all from the liberal Yabloko party — voted against it. Just one deputy abstained from voting.

City council members voting in favor of the move cited the “extremism” prison sentence against Fadeyeva.

An election to fill the seat left empty due to Fadeyeva’s removal will take place on Sept. 8.